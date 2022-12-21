Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.44).

A number of research firms recently commented on ROO. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Deliveroo Price Performance

ROO opened at GBX 80.82 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.16. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.20 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

