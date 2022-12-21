Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 118.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.60 ($1.44).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Deliveroo Stock Up 1.0 %

ROO stock opened at GBX 80.82 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.20 ($2.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.16.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

