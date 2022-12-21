Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE DAL opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

