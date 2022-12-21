Derek Andersen Sells 10,513 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,716 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $20,214.48.
- On Monday, October 17th, Derek Andersen sold 374 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,001.80.
Snap Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
