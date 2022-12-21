Derek Andersen Sells 10,513 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,716 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $20,214.48.

On Monday, October 17th, Derek Andersen sold 374 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,001.80.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

