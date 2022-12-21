Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,450 at Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.37) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,017.67 ($36.66).
Derwent London Price Performance
Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,314 ($28.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,783 ($21.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 973.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,271.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,459.89.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
