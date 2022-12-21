Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,450 at Berenberg Bank

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.37) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,017.67 ($36.66).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 2,314 ($28.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,783 ($21.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 973.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,271.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,459.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Derwent London

In other Derwent London news, insider Nigel Q. George purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($60,269.39).

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.