Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($212.77) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
