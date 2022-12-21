Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($186.17) to €170.00 ($180.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($210.64) to €202.00 ($214.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($210.32) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($212.77) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.