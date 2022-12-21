Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Read More
