DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.12

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 113328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,475,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 360.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.