Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) by 1,324.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.27% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

