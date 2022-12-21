Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 416.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 7.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Omnicell by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,729 shares of company stock valued at $431,214. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.