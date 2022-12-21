Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,414 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 8.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

