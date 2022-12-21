Diversified Trust Co Buys 475 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

