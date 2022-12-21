Diversified Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.8 %

IDEX stock opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.72.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.