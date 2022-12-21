Diversified Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

