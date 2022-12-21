Diversified Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $329.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.87 and a 200-day moving average of $291.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.