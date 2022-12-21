Diversified Trust Co Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.