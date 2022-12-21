Diversified Trust Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

