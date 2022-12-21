Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,042 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,655,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

