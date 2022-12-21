Diversified Trust Co Purchases 256 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

