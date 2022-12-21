Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

