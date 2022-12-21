Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,882,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

