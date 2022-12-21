Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $375.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.49 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

