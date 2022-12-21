Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $24.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.55 on Monday. Domo has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $502.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,321 shares of company stock worth $1,671,432. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

