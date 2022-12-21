Donald G. Basile Sells 108,961 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $525,192.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $365.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.39 million. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $212,000. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its position in CompoSecure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

