Donald G. Basile Sells 108,961 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $525,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Up 7.7 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.