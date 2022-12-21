Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MillerKnoll worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MillerKnoll by 4.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.9 %

MLKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.