Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,577 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,813 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,316 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

