Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $621,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

