Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 68,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

