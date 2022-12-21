Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 103,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.04 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.