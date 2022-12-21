Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 242 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.31.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

