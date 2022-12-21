Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

