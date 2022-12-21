DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DTF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
