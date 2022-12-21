Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 134.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

DX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $606.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.