Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

