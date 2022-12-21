Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

