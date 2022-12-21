Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 6.4 %

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $983,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

