Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $13.59 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
