Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.81 and its 200-day moving average is $329.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

