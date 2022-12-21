Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
TSE EFR opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 806.00. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$13.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
