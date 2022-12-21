Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fire & Flower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fire & Flower Price Performance

About Fire & Flower

FAF opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$48.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

(Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.