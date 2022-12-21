ERC20 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $431.29 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $431.29 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00800761 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $409.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

