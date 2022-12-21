Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 3.7 %

ESP stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

