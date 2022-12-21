Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 31.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

