Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.32) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

FRA:EVK opened at €17.59 ($18.71) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.61.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

