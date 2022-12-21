Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $358.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

