Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

EXFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. Expensify has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.