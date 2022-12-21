Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Extendicare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.