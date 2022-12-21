Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPI opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 57.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

