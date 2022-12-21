Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 340,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Fathom Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Fathom has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Analysts predict that Fathom will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 6,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $38,770.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,742 shares in the company, valued at $437,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 6,538 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,770.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Harley acquired 18,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $424,952. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

